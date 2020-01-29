Josephine Velasquez

Josephine Ida Velasquez Nov 29, 1933 ~ Jan 19, 2020

Josephine Ida Velasquez, a 33 year resident of Alpine County, born in San Francisco, CA to Andrea and Assunta Cuneo.

Married Filbert Velasquez on October 19, 1953. Josie loved to cook for family and friends, she enjoyed sitting around the table talking, laughing and enjoying the food she had prepared. She also loved raising beautiful Iris flowers, they were abundant around her yard.

She is survived by; her husband of 66 Years, Filbert Velasquez Sr., Children: Walt Velasquez (Barbara), Nancy Fredrickson, Laurie Corral (Phil), and Tom Velasquez (Susan) She was beloved grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 9 and great-great grandmother of 1. She is also survived by her sisters: Doris Watts and Carmen Grossweiler, brothers William, James and Louis Cuneo. Preceded in death by her parents Andrea and Assunta Cuneo, Aunt Amasilia Cuneo, brothers Andrea Jr and Frank Cuneo, son Filbert Velasquez Jr, daughter in-law Debby Velasquez, grandson Anthony, and granddaughter Taylor.

Funeral arrangements are through McFarlane Mortuary South Lake Tahoe, CA. Service information can be found at: http://www.mcfarlanemortuary.com