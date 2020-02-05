John Richard Bohlender June 13, 1950 – January 16, 2020

John Richard Bohlender, age 69 of Gardnerville passed away on January 16, 2020. John known by Butch was born June 13, 1950 in Canton, Mississippi.

Butch grew up in California. He served six years in the Navy. Butch and his wife Sue moved to Gardnerville in 1982.

Butch enjoyed visiting their vacation home in Lake Almanor, California. he enjoyd the outroors, movies and was a huge 49ers fan.

Butch is survived by his wife Sue Bohlender of 46 years, son Travis Bohlender, niece Monica McKenzie, sister in law Cathy Holder, his great nephews and great niece.

Butch is preceded in death by his mother Violet Suk, sister Mary Scalmanini and niece Melanie McKenzie.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Butch will be greatly missed but we will always carry his memory in our hearts.