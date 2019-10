John Otto Hintze Aug 22, 1935 ~ Sep 17, 2019

John Otto Hintze, 84, of Hilo, Hawaii, died Sept. 17 at his residence. Born in Stockton, California, he was a cattle rancher, electrical contractor, real estate agent and a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Services held. Survived by wife, Wanda Hintze of Hilo; son, Jim (Carla) Hintze of Caldwell, Idaho; daughter, Fronda (Tony) Harris of Hilo; five grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces & nephews.