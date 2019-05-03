May 2, 1961 ~ Mar 18, 2019

In the early morning hours of March 18, 2019, John Loxley Griffin passed away quietly at home. As was his custom, he was first in line that day to meet his Lord. Born in 1961, John always had an inquisitive mind and was constantly thirsting to learn more about the most unusual topics. John spent much of his childhood in Gardnerville, NV and was a member of Douglas High School Class of 1979. He loved his faith, family, food, and country. His love of country led him to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps. John will always be remembered for his big booming voice, his hearty laughter and gentle nature, and his strong opinions.

John is preceded in death by his father, Frank L. Griffin, Jr., and 2 half-brothers, Alan and Peter Griffin. He is survived by his mother, Myrthle Griffin of Portland, brother, Christopher Griffin of Portland, sister, Peggy Griffin of Missoula, MT, and half-sister, Barbara Dan of Meridian, ID. He is also survived by his aunt Mona of Sweden, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and grandnieces.

" For everyone born of God overcomes the world. This is the victory that has overcome the world, even our faith." 1John 5:4