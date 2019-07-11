July 12, 1935 – July 5, 2019

John Campbell age 83, born July 12, 1935 to Leticia and Albert Campbell passed away peacefully in the evening hours of Jul 5, 2019 in Reno, Nevada. He was blessed to spend his final days in his beloved Nevada with his family. John was born and raised in Marin County, Ca and attended San Jose State University, where he played college basketball for the Spartans. He served as an Air Force reservist and then moved to Boulder Creek in the mid 1960’s with his first wife Lynn. He fell in love with the redwoods and raised his three children, Andrew, Jennifer ad Jeffrey in Boulder Creek.

John’s career reflected his passion of sales in the specialty food and candy industry where he held national positions with Corn nuts and Ghiradelli Chocolates. He was also an entrepreneur and started many business ventures related to candy and food warehousing and distribution. Sales was his passion and he was at his best when making his customers happy with great products.

In the early 1980’s John relocated to New Mexico and then Missouri. In the late 1980’s he returned to the Bay Area where he met his wife Martha. John and Martha moved to Minden, Nevada in 1991, and founded/operated Nevada Gourmet Grocery from 1996-2002 in the historic downtown Farmer’s Bank building built in 1909. The business won several Best of Carson Valley awards and was beloved by its customer. John was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce and participated in many Minden farmers markets.

In his retirement, John’s favorite pastimes included walks with his basset hound, buying and selling vehicles, and passionately rooting for his favorite Golden State Warriors. He also enjoyed selling garlic products at craft fairs in California and Nevada. He could often be found listening to Frank Sinatra or Dean Martin, telling a great joke or meeting new friends through sharing a story.

John is survived by his wife Martha Campbell, his three children and their families, Andrew Campbell of San Diego, Jenifer, Chris, Kylie and Cole Lewis of San Diego, and Jeffery, Anna and Skyler Campbell of Boulder Creek.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests contributions to Alzheimer’s Association.