Joan Lasell September 23, 1939 – September 12, 2019

Joan was born in Los Angeles, California on September 23, 1939.

Joan passed away on September 12th in Gardnerville.

She was preceded in death by her son Gary Grandy and husband, Robert Lasell.

Joan is survived by her children: Linda Carniello-Bowers, Katherine Longstaff, Terri Patterson, and Jerry Bowers.

Joan was a long-time resident of Gardnerville, Nevada, where she enjoyed spending time with her friends playing Bridge and Pinochle, who was thought of as a skilled and serious card player.

A viewing of Joan is being held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Walton’s at 10:00am, following the viewing the service will be at 11:00am at Eastside Memorial Park, with a celebration of life being held at her home in Gardnerville.