Jay C. Conyers November 1, 1960 – December 18, 2019

Jay C. Conyers of Gardnerville, Nevada returned to the heavens above on December 18, 2019.

Jay was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 1, 1960 to Dorothy Elizabeth Cobb and Delmar Deloe Conyers. Jay was an only child.

Jay graduated from Rancho High School in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1978. He had dreams of becoming a geophysicist, but became enamored with the lights and culture of Las Vegas.

On November 28, 1981, he married his beloved Frances Sellinger, a waitress he met in the coffee shop at the Stardust Hotel. They were later wed in the Dunes Hotel in Las Vegas. They had one Daughter, Shaenna who turned out to be the light of Jay’s life.

You could often find Jay in the kitchen whipping up all kinds of confectionary delights, as he loved to cook. You were never allowed to leave Jay’s table without a full stomach. Jay always treated you like you were a millionaire staying at his personal hotel.

Jay loved the lights and casino culture of Nevada so much, he began collecting numerous casino memorabilia from days gone by. His garage became a veritable museum to slot boards, casino chips, and hotel coffee shops from all over Nevada.

Jay spent his days working in room service for some of the biggest hotels on the Las Vegas strip including the Mirage and Mandalay Bay.

Jay is preceded in death by his mother and father.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years Frances, his Daughter Shaenna, son-in-law Ryan, and grandchildren Aiden and Kelsi.