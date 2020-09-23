Janie Ferguson

Provided Photo

On September 19, 2020 Janie Ferguson, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Gardnerville.

A native Nevadan, Janie was born in Pioche, Nevada on May 13th, 1950. Janie and her husband with their three children moved to Gardnerville in 1985. In 1996 Janie founded Ferguson-Leavitt Insurance in Minden, which continues today.

Janie is survived by her husband, Richard, her children, Darin, Krissy, and Liam, her grandchildren, Cheyenne and Josey, and her great-grandson, Dawson.

As a long-time resident of Douglas County, Janie loved her community and was known and loved by many.

As Janie was a life-long supporter of rodeo, please consider donating to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund justincowboycrisisfund.org in lieu of flowers.