Janet Lynn Anderson

Provided Photo

Janet L. Anderson, 78, passed away on September 3, 2020. She was born March 16, 1942 in San Francisco, CA, the daughter of Henry W. and Jewell L. Gould.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by several brothers, daughter Laurie Johnson; husband Harold Anderson, grandchildren Kevin and Kenneth Johnson.

She is survived by son Mitchell Johnson, grandchildren Elyse Metzger and Matthew Alley, and great grandson Braxton Metzger.

Janet will be greatly remembered for her kindred spirit, her love of baseball (SF Giants), books, and history. She also loved to cook, play bridge with friends, and spend time with family.

For those who wish to attend, a graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 16th at the Garden Cemetery in Gardnerville, NV.

A memorial service will follow at a future date.

Janet had a very personal interest in the fight against breast cancer, in which her mother and daughter both succumbed to.

For those who wish to remember Janet in a special way, in lieu of flowers, you may make gifts in her memory to the American Cancer Society.