Jan McKenzie

Provided Photo

Everyone can agree: Jan McKenzie was a neat lady. (If you were one of her hundreds of students over her 30-year teaching career, you may have known her as Mrs. Reil.)

Jan passed on May 22, 2020 after learning of a mass on her pancreas just two days earlier. Jan was so many things to so many people: a loving sister, talented artist, impactful teacher, caring friend, dedicated mother and amazing Grammy.

She is survived by her only child and daughter, Katie Coleman; her only grandchild, Wells Coleman; her son in law, Chris Coleman; her sister, Ashley Hall; her niece, Melissa Taylor; her nephew, Art Hall; and Becky Rugger, who was one of her closest friends and chosen family. She is also survived by a community of friends who were so important to her and her happiness.

Jan taught elementary school for 30 years in Douglas County, and retired as one of the founders of the Douglas County Elementary Art Program. Jan was also an animal lover, an avid fan of being outside in her well-manicured yard and a quick wit with a great sense of humor. She was a kick, and will be missed so, so much.