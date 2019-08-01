James Ryan

James Patrick Ryan Nov 13, 1965 – July 13, 2019

Loving Son-Brother-Uncle

He leaves behind, His father Jim,second mom Lynn., Three Brothers, Mike, John and Vince and sister Felicia, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Jim Worked @ the Carson Valley Inn and Subsidiaries in the IT Department. He loved His job and associates and good friend Josh.

Jim was so Smart and the most generous person to his friends and family

Services @ St. Gall’s, Saturday August 10 at 12 noon.

Celebration of Life at His Uncle Rick’s House