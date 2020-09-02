James Clark Bobula

Provided Photo

James Clark Bobula January 31, 1943 – August 29, 2020

James Clark Bobula was born in Burlington, Wisconsin, January 31, 1943. He peacefully passed away on August 29, 2020. To be out of body is to be present with the Lord.

Jim was the seventh of thirteen children. He came to Nevada in 1969 and worked for Dana Bing for more than a decade. In 1983 he opened Bobula’s Septic Service, following in his father’s footsteps who started, Bobula and Son’s Septic Pumping in Wisconsin in 1933.

Jim was a hard working man who loved his family.

He is proceeded in death by wife, Kathleen, parents John and Matilda, brother Frank and sisters Delores and Barbara.

He leaves behind his wife, Jo Linda, daughter Tracy and son-in-law Nick of West Allis, Wisconsin, son Paul and daughter-in-law Mary of Fredericksburg, Virginia, son Todd and daughter-in-law Fran of Dayton, Nevada, daughter Tinna and son-in-law Michael of Poughkeepsie, New York and daughter Tearra of Dayton, Nevada.

He leaves behind 17 grandchildren and one great granddaughter.

No services are planned at this time.

He who is forgiven much, loves much. He will be missed