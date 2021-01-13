January 13, 1953 – January 7, 2021

James Clarence Hammer, 67, passed away in this home on January 7, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. James (Jim) was born on January 13, 1953, to his loving parents, Clarence and Gertrude Hammer in Oakland, California. Jim’s younger sister, Clare, was born one year and exactly one day later. As a youth, Jim swam and played hockey. Jim loved the outdoors, waterskiing and white water rafting. He served in his local community as a lifeguard. Jim married Linda Menges and was blessed with two sons; Raymond Hammer in 1977, and Christopher Hammer in 1980. Jim brought his love for the outdoors to both of his sons and taught them both what he knew of life, faith, and the importance of family. Jim led by example the discipline of managing money, investing, and saving for the future. He had a huge heart and was usually the first volunteer to help those in need. Jim re-married to Kathleen Gallagher. Jim worked hard as a butcher for Safeway, and was in the grocery industry for over 30 years. When Jim retired in 2006, he moved from Sebastopol, California to Minden, Nevada. Jim actively attended the Saint Gall Catholic Church and was a member of Centering Prayer. Jim was known for his warm “Howdy” greeting to everyone he met.

In 2008, Jim’s heart grew even larger as he became “Grandpa Jim” to two granddaughters. Grandpa Jim gained another granddaughter in 2010, and his grandson in 2011. Grandpa Jim was very proud of his grandkids and spoke of them to everyone he knew. He enjoyed attending birthday parties, lake trips, camping excursions, soccer games, white water rafting, and more with his grandkids. Nothing was too good for them, and there never was a happier grandparent than Grandpa Jim.

In mid-2009, Grandpa Jim met his final love and life partner, Pat Wallace. Pat and Jim met through square dancing, and they both enjoyed participating in square dancing events both locally and out of state, even teaching occasionally. Jim and Pat also had a love for travel, and took voyage on several Princess Cruise ships all over the world. Jim and Pat enjoyed hosting many family gatherings at their home in Minden. Jim was broken hearted after Pat’s sudden passing in November 2020, and followed in passing only two months later. Jim will be missed as a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend. We love you, Grandpa Jim.