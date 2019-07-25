April 22, 1940 – July 19, 2019

Jack Merlin Chrestensen, 79, passed away July 19, 2019 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

He was a fun loving and quick-witted man who loved to make people smile. Jack was a gifted carpenter and loved his job, building bridges, schools, and warehouses.

The oldest of four children, Jack was born in Ione, Washington to Merlin and Edna Chrestensen April 22, 1940. He graduated from Carson City High School in Carson City, Nevada, in 1959 and served in the Navy until 1964. He was an electrician aboard the USS Sterlet (SS 302) and later the USS Carter Hall (LSD3).

He is survived by his wife Barbara; Sister Jan Rae; Cousin, Shirley Blake, her two boys and their families, five nieces and nephews,11 great-nieces

and nephews, and one great-great-niece. Although Jack never had any children, he helped raise two stepdaughters from a previous marriage, Shadrea and Shaneh, like they were his own.

In 1971, Jack overcame addiction through Alcoholics Anonymous and turned his life over to God and His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. For the past 47 years he has shared his experience, strength, and hope with many others struggling with alcoholism. Five years ago, Jack was diagnosed with Emphysema due to exposure to asbestos while serving in the Navy, which ultimately ended his life. Stalwart to the last, Jack was very proud to have served his country.