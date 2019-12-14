Jack Edgar Moore April 2, 1935 ~ November 19, 2019

Jack Edgar Moore, age 84, passed away on November 19, 2019, at his home in Gardnerville, Nevada.

Jack was born in Applegate, California, on April 2, 1935. His family moved to Nevada County, California, where he attended schools in Nevada City and Grass Valley and he graduated from Nevada Union High Schoo! In 1953.

He served In the California National Guard. He attended Sierra College in Rockland California and Heald Business College in Sacramento. He worked for the assessors offices in Yolo County, California and then in Douglas County, Nevada, as a cadastral draftsman until he retired.

He was predeceased by his parents, Craig Monroe Moore and Winifred Roberts Moore, his brother, Craig Moore and his sister, Rebecca Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Moore, and his children, Jacklyn Morgan (Troy), Jeffrey Moore, Jennifer Yuen (Frank) and Brian Moore (Kathryn). Also grandchildren, Shaun Moore, Duncan Yuen, Rebecca Yuen and Donovan Moore, great grandchildren, Austin Hailey, and Allison, Alexis, Shaun, Jr., Korben, Astrid and Lane Morgan.

A graveside service will be held at Eastside Memorial Park on December 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Pinenut Wild Horse Advocates.would be appreciated.