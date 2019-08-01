Irvin Gesselman

Irvin “Jim” Gesselman June 26, 1935 ~ July 23, 2019

Irvin “Jim” Gesselman, 84, died peacefully on the evening of Tuesday, July 23, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Jim was born in West Hollywood, CA on June 26, 1935 to Irvin “Gus” & Lola Gesselman. He graduated from Mark Keppel High School in 1953.

Jim married Vera Ross in December of ’53 and they raised a daughter, Deanna, and son, Wayne, in Southern California. Jim was a member of the Teamsters for forty years, hauling everything from freight to cement. His favorite was driving back and forth from Michigan with new automobiles; they called their trucks “portable parking lots”. Vacations were spent traveling and camping with family and friends. He especially enjoyed water skiing at Bass Lake, CA.

Jim was a born volunteer. While he was still employed (sometimes working three jobs at a time) he helped with his son’s Boy Scout troop; taking them on camping trips and teaching them to water ski. When he and his wife retired to the Carson Valley in 1995, as soon as their house was built in Ruhenstroth, he joined a friend in helping pick up food for the Community Food Closet. He was active in AARP, helping seniors however he could. One day he stopped by the Ruhenstroth Fire Station and asked “Can you use help from an old guy like me around here?” He spent the next 17 years driving their water tender to wildland fires and helping with public assist. He belonged to Young at Heart and helped Dart Transportation in driving seniors to medical appointments and on trips to events in the area. He was an avid supporter in getting the new Douglas County Senior & Community Center.

Jim is survived by his wife, Vera; his daughter, Deanna Meek-Brien and her husband Terry Brien; his son, Wayne and his wife Nancy; nine grandchildren: Stacy Harrell, Shannon Hays, Shane Meek, David Brien, Chris Gesselman, Tony Gesselman, Mike Gesselman, Lauren Cumings, Debbie Sharman and 20 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ruhenstroth Fire Station, 2008 Pinto Circle in Gardnerville on Saturday August 3rd at 10:00am. Any donations in Jim’s honor can be made to DC Young at Heart Senior Citizens Club, DC Senior & Community Services Foundation or Douglas Animal Welfare Group “DAWG”.