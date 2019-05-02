The family of Ila May Biornstad Alldredge (24 January 1941) is proud to announce she has successfully completed her journey on this earth and now awaits her family to join her in paradise. Ila unites with her first born, Garth, whom she lost as an infant and her second born Kyron who passed tragically at the tender age of 30. Ila is survived by her remaining five children: Destry, Zen, Alicia, Cleve, and Ruel Alldredge, as well as twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

After struggling with complications arising from COPD, she peacefully left this world for the next. She will be dearly missed by the treasures she left behind - her family.

God be with you till we meet again, Ila - beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.