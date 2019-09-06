Helen ‘Jean’ Duffy Raso

September 14, 1919 ~ July 18, 2019

Jean was born in Waterman, Illinois in September, 1919. She graduated from St. Charles Hospital Nursing School in 1941.

She always wanted to serve her country; Jean tried to join the Army as a nurse twice before she was accepted in 1943. Jean was stationed in England and Germany from 1943-1946.

After World War II, she continued to travel and lived for a time in Venezuela with her sister Ruth and her family. In 1954, while working as a nurse at a military hospital in Arizona, she met her future husband, William (Bill) Raso. They were married, moved to Long Beach, CA and started their family.

In 1986, Jean and Bill retired to Gardnerville, Nevada. Jean was an active member of St. Gall Catholic Church, she was a member of the Women’s Society, Sacristan and loved volunteering for the annual rummage sale, which she did until the age of 92. Jean was the first female Chaplain of VFW Post 8583 in Gardnerville, and along with her husband Bill, she was a member of the Sierra Intermountain Emergency Radio group. Bill and Jean were side-by-side until his passing in 1995.

Jean was an avid reader and huge sports fan. Growing up in Illinois, Jean was a White Sox fan, and would listen to the games on the radio. As a child she would write to the local news paper giving her critique of the games. She became a Dodger fan when the Dodgers moved to California and loved listening to Vin Scully.

Jean passed on July 18, 2019, in Gardnerville. She is survived by her three children, Mary, Terri (Richard), Tom (Stephenie); grandchildren Laura (Tim), Amanda and Nicholas. Jean also had 3 great-grand children Annabelle, Ryan and Nora, as well as numerous nieces and nephews that loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by her daughter Barbara Jean.

Jean touched countless lives during her 99 years. She will be remembered for her loving smile, her unmistakable laugh, the many stories of her adventures, and her sweet disposition.

A Celebration of Jean’s Life will be held at St. Gall Catholic Church on September 13with a Rosary at 10:30 and Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Her final resting place will be next to Bill at Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Fernley, Nevada after a private ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Gall Religious Education Department, 1343 Centerville Lane Gardnerville, NV 89410 or the Friends of the Douglas County Library, P.O. Box 337, Minden, NV 89423.