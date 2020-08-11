Gwen Davis

Provided Photo

Gwen Davis a longtime resident of Gardnerville departed this life surrounded by her loving family.

Throughout her life her sense of humor brought joy and laughter to all she encountered but it was her love that truly set her apart from others. The unconditional love and acceptance she had for everyone that she encountered throughout her life would help to heal and encourage them throughout their life. She was a truly virtuous woman who treated all with love and kindness and her warmth made anyone she met feel treasured and welcome. Her impact here on earth will be remembered by all and deeply cherished.

Gwen left in peace leaving behind her daughter Cathy (Doug) Allison, son Bo Davis, daughter Theresa (Scott) Miller and daughter Fern (Louis) Carrette and her faithful furry friend Jewels. One of Gwen’s greatest joys was her grandchildren Brittney Williams, Megan (Andy) Joy, Jacob Williams, Lexie (Ian) Herold-Namu, and Bryce Capra. Gwen was blessed to be able to enjoy her great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Gracie, Clint and Max.

She would be happy when we were happy, sad when we were sad, and she was always our pillar of strength. She will be greatly missed by her family, but we all rejoice that she arrived home with her lord and savior Jesus Christ as well as being reunited with the love of her life, her husband Corky.