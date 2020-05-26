Georgia Ann Cummins

Provided Photo

Georgia Ann Cummins was a loving wife, mother , and grandmother who was cherished by many o f her friends. She was sweet and definitely had some sass but that is what made her into a beautiful woman. Georgia passed away May 15, 2020 in her home and is now with her husband Jack in Heaven.

Georgia was born in Rochester, New York on July 19, 1941. She grew up with her loving parents Arthur Knight and Marion Kolb. In 1971 she moved to Gardnerville, Nevada to raise her kids. She started out waitressing at Sharkey’s and then later retired from Stewart Title.

Georgia lived a full life and enjoyed camping in her RV, dancing with her husband, and sharing stories about her life. She was kind-hearted and absolutely loved her dog Buddy.

She is survived by her children Russell White, Laurie Sugden, and Kellie Swan. Georgia also leaves her grandchildren Christopher White, Annie White, Blake Sugden, Carissa Swan, Kylie Swan, and her great grandchild Ashley.