Gary Miller

Gary Thomas Miller April 14, 1955 – October 7, 2019

Gary Thomas Miller, a husband, daddio, grampy, retired painting contractor, and long-time Gardnerville resident passed away unexpectedly on October 7, 2019 at the age of 64.

Gary was born April 14, 1955 in Lakewood, Ohio to Robert and Betty Miller. He was raised between Ohio and California, was a graduate of South Torrance High School, and attended El Camino College in Torrance, CA.

Gary married his wife of 35 years Linda (Cary) in 1984 in Long Beach, CA and together they raised their daughters Amie and Sara in Gardnerville, NV. Gary was a lover of nature, he enjoyed camping, hiking, skiing, listening to Bob Dylan, and making his family laugh.

He is survived by his mother Betty, wife Linda, daughters Amie (Jeremy) Stratton, Sara (Bruce) Jacobsen, his beloved grandkiddos Christian and Caiden Stratton and Lauren and Brooks Jacobsen, his stepson Gregory (Brenda) Wilson, their children Jazmin and Alex Wilson, his sisters Cheryl (Welcome) Fraley, and Debbie (Rob) Finkle.

He is preceded in death by his father Robert.

Gary was a kind soul who will forever be loved by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

The family will hold a private memorial in Mammoth, CA in July of next year.

“From Orange County, here we go!”