June 3, 1961 – December 23, 2020

Gary Lynn Wood, beloved Husband, Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and Nephew passed away at home on December 23rd, 2020 after a 3-year battle with cancer.

Gary was born on June 3, 1961 to Charles and Kathleen (Grondahl) Wood in Rapid City, South Dakota. He grew up in Minot, North Dakota and later moved to Gardnerville, Nevada in 1990.

There he met and fell in love with his soulmate Deborah Lynne Dolchanczyk. On August 16th, 1997 they were married, and their adventure began. They enjoyed spending time together in the mountains, hiking, camping, and taking their dogs for runs.

On March 3rd, 2005 they welcomed their son Alexander into their lives. And for the 2nd time in their lives together they fell in love all over again this time with their son.

Gary was gifted in computers and engineering. In his spare time, he built, from scratch, a CNC Router, CNC Plasma Cutter and the 3D BFP (Big Friendly 3D Printer) with parts he designed himself and printed on his 3D Dremel printer. Gary loved Halloween and created many electronic displays that drew in trick or treaters, young and old. His love for making one of a kind, electronic creations also spilled over into Christmas where numerous admirers could enjoy his talent and love of making people happy. He was instrumental in Cub and Boy Scouting, becoming a Cubmaster for his son Alex’s Pack 8583 for several years and building a digital readout for the Pinewood Derby racetrack for all scouts to enjoy. He had a love for animals, and they loved him, he took great care of them. He will be loved and missed dearly by his family and many friends.

Gary leaves behind his loving wife of 23 years Debbie, son Alex of Gardnerville, his mother Kathleen Gierke of Minot ND, sister Michelle (Randy) Jones of Inverness FL, brother Mark Wood (John Trubina) of Wilmington DE, sister Holli (Mike) Moe of Minot ND, In-laws Ray (Anne) Dolchanczyk of Mariposa, CA and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins.

Gary was preceded in death by his father Charles Wood, his son Steven Wood, his brother Steven Knittle, maternal grandparents Ida and Harold Grondahl and paternal grandparents Agnes and Clarence Wood.

At Gary’s request there will be no services at this time.

There will be a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.