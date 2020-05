Gary passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 84.

He served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was born and raised in the Bay Area, where he volunteered for 26 years, in youth baseball before moving to Gardnerville, 18 yrs ago.

He leaves behind his wife Lori of 60 years, daughter and son in law Lisa and Billy Tucker of Gardnerville,and sisters Diane Davis and Barbara Brownof Red Bluff, Ca.

There are no services planned at this time.