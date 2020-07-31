Franklin "Larry" Wynn

Provided Photo

WWII Veteran Franklin “Larry” Wynn, of Minden, NV, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 95.

Larry was born in 1924 in Long Beach, CA and moved to Montebello, where he met the love of his life, Helen. They were married for 71 wonderful years until her passing in 2015.

Larry served in the United States Coast Guard from 1942-45 as an Aviation Radioman 2nd Class, during WWII.

He enjoyed a long career as a Telecommunications Manager for Southern California Edison before retiring to Minden.

Larry volunteered as a Radio Communications Technician for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. He was an avid HAM radio operator and piloted his own airplanes, flying from the Arctic Circle to Mexico. Larry was a world traveler who also loved to fish, hike, and camp. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family and sharing stories about his many adventures.

Beloved husband of the late Helen (Eaton) Wynn. Loving father of Linda (John) Benzing, Susan (Peter) Duffy, David (Mary Ellen) Wynn. Cherished grandfather of Joe (Teresa) Duffy, Julie (Dave) Dzierski, Colleen (Mark) Owen, Debbie (Rich) Wasilewski, Bob (Becky) Duffy, Aaron Wynn, William (Julia) Wynn. Beloved great-grandfather of Maverick, Christopher, Thomas, Alex, Katerina, Jacob, Cameron, Megan, and Madison. Predeceased by his parents, Claude and Mildred (Holliday) Wynn, and his sisters, Ruth and Velma.

Interment was held on July 31, 2020, Eastside Memorial Park, Minden, NV.