Frank Siino March 2, 1944 – Jan 3, 2020

It is with great sadness that the family of Frank Siino announces his passing after a brief illness on 1/3/2020. Frankie moved from the Bay area to the Carson Valley 25 or so years ago, and worked at Carson Valley Golf Course as a bartender. There he met and gained many friendships.

Frankie will be remembered as a character, when Frankie was born he broke the mold. He was one of a kind. Frankie’s passion was horse racing, you could always find him at CVI betting the horses. Frankie will be dearly missed by family and many friends.

Frankie is survived by his 2 sisters, Sandy and Susan and brother Bob, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on February 29th from 1-3 pm located at the French Bar. Please come by and share a story.