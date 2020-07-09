Former Posse president’s last ride July Fourth

Battle Born Mounted Posse Freedom Rider Tom Stone rides his horse down County Road in Minden on July Fourth. Later that day, Stone died at his home.

Kurt Hildebrand

A memorial service for Genoa resident and former Battle Born Mounted Posse President Tom Stone will be at a later date.

Stone, 67, died suddenly at his home on July Fourth, a few hours after riding through Minden as part of the Posse’s observance of the holiday.

He briefly served as Douglas County manager in January 2019 before resigning.

Stone worked for a year as Director of Real Estate Development in Montgomery, Ala., before moving to Susanville in December 2010 to become Lassen County manager.

He was an Eagle County commissioner for eight years from 1999-2007, where he served as chairman for three years. In 2000, Eagle County was named the best run county in Colorado.

During his tenure, he served as director of the Colorado River Water Conservation District, and was appointed to the State Forest Advisory Board, and the Wildland-Urban State Advisory Board.

Stone, at the time a real estate agent in the Vail Valley, was first elected in 1998, according to a story appearing in the Vail Daily on Tuesday. He was re-elected in 2002. During those eight years, the county purchased and worked on various agreements for the Berry Creek property in Edwards, home of the Miller Ranch deed-restricted housing neighborhood, Freedom Park, Battle Mountain High School and Colorado Mountain College.

In the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on New York City and Washington D.C., Stone helped bring a piece of limestone from the Pentagon to Freedom Park.

Stone helped negotiate a deal with the Vail Valley Jet Center for the county to build the current, publicly-owned commercial passenger terminal at the Eagle County Regional Airport.

In 2002 Eagle County purchased the Golden Eagle senior apartments. Stone was also a member of the board of commissioners that approved a new grandstand at the Eagle County Fairgrounds and paved the way for construction of the Eagle River Center pavilion there.

Stone and his wife Henri, who is current president of the posse, moved to Douglas County in 2011.

He graduated with honors from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo., with a bachelor of science in environmental management.

Vail Daily Business Editor Scott Miller contributed to this report.