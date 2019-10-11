Ferne E. Bloomer Apr 11, 1923 ~ Oct 5, 2019

Ferne Bloomer passed away on October 5, 2019. She was born in Wisconsin and grew up in Indiana, where she graduated from high school and attended Manchester College. Ferne followed her brothers to Southern California where she met her husband Bill. During WWII she worked as a drafter for a shipbuilding firm and an aeronautical corporation. She and Bill, her husband of 70 years, raised their family in San Diego. They eventually moved to Lake Havasu City, and then settled in Gardnerville in 1999.

Ferne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed cooking, sewing, knitting, reading, computers, playing games, traveling, camping, and writing music and poetry. She was a long-standing member of the Church of the Brethren. After moving to Gardnerville, she was active in the Carson Valley United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, parents, and 3 siblings, Ferne is survived by her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Ferne will be interred next to her husband at Ft. Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, California.