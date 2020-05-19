Eloise E. Compardo

Provided Photo

Eloise E. Compardo was born to Ben (Bernard) and Emma Badura in Loup City, Nebraska on December 22, 1933. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on Mother’s Day night, May 10, 2020, at the age of 86. She was a loving Sister, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother. Ellie, as she was fondly known, attended high school in Loup City. She went on from there to St. Francis to attend nursing school where she became an RN for many years.

From 1962 -1968 Ellie had three daughters and was passionate about them in every way. In 1976 she met and married the love of her life, James R. Compardo, and retired her career of nursing in the early ’80s to take care of her daughters and stepdaughter and help run the avocado grove she and her husband, Jim had generated.

In 1993, she and Jim started a whole new adventure in retirement. They moved to Incline Village, Nevada, building a home in Gardnerville, Carson Valley while she became a pilot at the age of 60 and joined the Ninety-Niners. Jim built a Glassair II and they would fly to local destinations and have lunch with her Ninety-Niner friends, a feat she embraced. Ellie was well-traveled filling up passport after passport and has visited places all over the world including her favorite spots such as Africa, Machu Picchu, and Israel and so many more destinations in the world.

Ellie is survived by her daughters: Leslie Kibota (husband, Russ); Suzanne Scrape (husband, Jeff ); Elizabeth Bulger (husband, Randy); and her Stepdaughter, Julie Dofort (husband, Rodney), Ellie’s Grandchildren: Andrew Scrape, Elyssa Bumcrot (husband, Ryan); Steven Scrape, Christopher Dofort, (wife, Caroline); Katie Coopman, (husband, Aaron); Cassandra, Joshua, (wife, Jesse); Brieanne, Brandon, Lauryn and Colton; and five Great-Grandchildren: Campbell, Boden, Rory-Eloise, Brooks, Jameson; Eloise’s Sisters: Lorraine Magsamen; Karen Forsythe, (husband Don); Mary Jane Ashman (husband, Mick); and Margret Badura-Wintz (husband, Dan).

Ellie is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Captain James R. Compardo, her parents, her brother, Dennis Badura and brother-in-law, Ray Magsamen.

Eloise, oh how you will be missed. You trusted the Lord, taught us to love the Lord, and now you are with the Lord.

SERVICES ARE PENDING DUE TO COVID AND WILL BE ANOUNCED