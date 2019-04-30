1961 ~ 2019

Ellen Stanley (age 58) passed away recently. She was born in Stockton, CA on February 6, 1961. Ellen lived in both Sacramento and, most recently, Gardnerville for most of her adult life. Although she remained single, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Ellen was preceded in death by her parents: Darrell Stanley, Pat Williams, and Bob Williams (step-dad). She is survived by her siblings: two brothers – William and Robert Stanley (Idaho) and two sisters – Laura Valentine (Reno) and Michelle Lindsey (Gardnerville) and countless nieces and nephews.

A remembrance celebration will be held this Saturday, May 4th, 2019 from 11:30 to 1:30 at Francisco’s restaurant (1588 Hwy 395) for family and close friends.