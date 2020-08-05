Edwina C. (Wini) Lueck

Provided Photo

Edwina C. (Wini) Lueck, 97, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2020 in Carson City, NV.

She is survived by daughter, Lesley Littlefield, son, Curt Lueck and wife Sharon, daughter, Lorna Lueck, and four grandchildren: Scott, Traci, Daniel and David. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 69 years, Leonard Lueck, son-in-law Ambrose Littlefield and great-grandson Ricky Littlefield.

Wini was born and raised in Greenville, New Jersey. During WWII, she was a volunteer with the USO, where she met Leonard. They were married for 69 years until Leonard passed away in 2013.

Wini had a number of hobbies including fishing, traveling and making crafts. Her interests also included sewing, knitting, crochet and making enamel jewelry. Since moving to Minden, NV in 1992, she was active at the Douglas County Senior Center and enjoyed making large withdrawals from the local casinos. Her outgoing nature and friendly personality will be missed by many.

A brief graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, at Eastside Memorial Park, 1600 Buckeye Rd, Minden, NV. Masks are required.

Arrangements are in the care of Fitzhenry’s Carson Valley Funeral Home