Edward M. Fowler Feb 22, 1937- Sept 20, 2019

In Loving Memory of Edward M. Fowler

Ed was born to Albert and Evora Fowler in Bakersfield Ca. He had 11brothers and sisters.

He joined the Marines at 17. After his service he met his wife Dorothy on a blind date in Sandpoint ID. They married soon after.

He worked as a central office equipment installer for California Interstate Phone Company, which later became Continental Telephone Company. He also was the Vice President for the Union for Contel during the early 60s. He made his life home along side the Sierra Mountains of Ca and Nv, making a home in Lone Pine Ca, and Gardnerville Nv. Worked for Continental Telephone for 29 yr. Then to the Panama Canal for the Deptartment of Defense doing Special Communications. He returned to the States making Hawthorne, Nv his home.

He retired with the Department of Defense in 1998. He served as County Commissioner of Mineral County from 2005 to 2009. He was a lifelong member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for the last 60 years.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers Sonny and Stewart, sister Margaret, daughter Cindy and wife Dorothy.

He is survived by his Sisters, Frances Ming, Mary Fry both of Bakersfield Ca, Iva Barb of Ridgecrest Ca, Alberta Weeks of Tx, Evora Vance of Pa, Olga Coply of Wa, brothers Jesse Fowler of Nv, and Donald Fowler of Tx, and children Cathy McMurphy of Hawthorne, son Stewart Fowler of Hawthorne, and daughter Tammy Alexander of Carson City Nv., 6 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

He will be missed dearly.

There will be a graveside service at the Hawthorne cemetery, weather permitting or gunters funeral home 705 10th st.

A celebration of life will be held at 1:30pm at the VFW 890 A St in Hawthorne.