Edward Henry Doran March 4, 1933 ~ December 5, 2019

On Thursday, December 5, 2019, Edward Henry Doran, loving husband and father of three children, passed away at the age of 86.

Edward was born on March 4, 1933 in Jasper, Minnesota to Edward and Ellen Doran. He graduated high school in 1952 and joined the Air Force shortly after. He served in the Air Force band for his four-year stent in the Air Force.

Edward worked as a communication specialist for the local telephone company for 37 years, retiring in 1993.

On April 15, 1955, he married Nancy Joyce Hough. They raised one daughter, Diane, and two sons, Glen and Steven. Edward and his family relocated to Gardnerville, Nevada in 1966 and remained until his death.

Edward is survived by his loving wife, and his three children. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Edward was a great man who would do anything for anybody. Edward had many friends in the Carson Valley, and he will be missed.

Arrangements are in the care of Walton’s Funeral Home, 775-783-9312.