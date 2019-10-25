Earl Mussett Sep 22, 1927 ~ Sep 14, 2019

Born Sept. 22, 1927; Left for Heaven Sept. 14, 2019 Earl was born in Waterloo, Iowa as a middle child between two sisters. The son of a Rath Packing plant worker and homemaker, he met his wife, Marlysrae Purvis, at a high school dance. They married in July 1947 and headed west to California where Earl attended Cal Aero to become an Aerospace Engineer. He concluded thirty years at Weber Aircraft with roles on the Project Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo Lunar Landing trainer, and designed improved ejection seats and life support systems. He is recognized in the American Space Museum’s Space Walk of Fame.

Earl and Marlysrae raised two daughters and one son in the San Fernando Valley, where they were active members in the Panorama Presbyterian Church. When they retired, they moved to Minden, NV where they were founding members of Christ Presbyterian Church. They loved singing in the choirs.

Earl enjoyed hiking, golfing, line dancing, and whitewater rafting. After retiring in Minden, Earl took up clogging, taught line dancing, and led Qigong Tai Chi for 27 years – gaining State recognition of World Tai Chi Day. He was recognized for his selfless contributions to the Carson Valley region with a 2010 Citizen of the Year award.

He is survived by his wife of seventy-two years, Marlysrae, their three children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and his younger sister, Lois.