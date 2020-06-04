On Sunday, May 17th, 2020, Earl Lavell Jarrett, a loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully at the age of 89 with his devoted wife, Sharon by his side. The eldest of 4 sons, Earl was born February 24th, 1931 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Lavell and Blanche Jarrett.



After graduating from Las Vegas High School in 1948, Earl moved to Reno on a University of Nevada-Reno (UNR) basketball scholarship. He excelled on the basketball court as well as playing on the Reno city league where he once scored 51 points in a single game! More importantly, he met the love of his life Sharon Thompson at the age of 21 while cruising by the Penguin Ice Cream Parlor on Virginia Street in Reno.



After marrying on August 20, 1953, Earl and Sharon moved to Bushey Hall in Harrow on the Hill, England where he was stationed while serving in the Army and he received the National Defense Service Medal. They welcomed their first born son Michael while living abroad and upon Earl’s honorable discharge, all three moved back to Reno, Nevada where Earl completed his Bachelor of Arts in Education from UNR.



Earl began a 30-year teaching and coaching career at Douglas High School (DHS) in Gardnerville, Nevada and was known as “Coach” to many. He was an admired and respected educator of many subjects including U.S. Government, Social Studies, Civics, Mechanical and Architectural Drawing, P.E., Health, and General Math. One of Earl’s favorite sayings was “Another day, another A”. In 1986, Earl was quoted as saying, “I like being a part of watching and helping young people grow and develop into responsible adults.” Many of his students achieved awards under his direction, and he himself was awarded the DHS Award of Merit in 1986 and DHS Teacher of the Year award for the Douglas County School District in 1972.



In addition to his work in the classroom, Earl was the coach for numerous athletes at DHS in many sports including football, basketball, track and tennis. He coached basketball for 11 years where he led the team to 4 consecutive Zone Championships between 1959 to 1962, which was the highlight of his coaching career. He was inducted into the DHS Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989. He also coached the 1974 track and field team to a thrilling State Championship win with only 6 athletes participating.



Earl was a volunteer for the Douglas County Fire Department for over 20 years where he responded to countless fire and ambulance calls as well as serving as treasurer. Earl chaired the Douglas County Engine Company’s building committee, served on the Minden Town Board, was a member of the magistrate merit judge judge’s panel in 1992 that helped to choose judges at the State level and served on the Board of Trustees of Douglas County Public Library.



In his spare time, Earl enjoyed playing tennis and racquetball. He also had a passion for woodworking and spent countless hours in his shop creating beautiful furniture pieces including grandfather clocks and cabinetry. Earl built two houses in his lifetime including their home on County Road in Minden, Nevada where he lived for 65 years and raised his family which by now also included his two daughters Julie and Alaine. Earl loved to explore the hills of the Pine Nut Mountains hunting for arrowheads as well as spending time with family and friends.



Earl was an extremely devoted father. He was a staunch rule follower and expected his children to be the same; a firm but loving disciplinarian. He always loved playing with his kids and seeing them laugh. A favorite game of his was wrestling on the living room floor where he would chide, “Who is the toughest?” much to the shrieks of delight from his younger opponent. His children followed his teachings in their own lives with Michael being a master builder and both Alaine and Julie teachers themselves.



Earl was a loving husband who looked forward to adventures with Sharon and in retirement they were able to see many parts of the world from the Mayan ruins to the Yucatan Peninsula where Earl wasn’t too impressed with their rustic accommodations but eventually was won over with the beautiful women at their beach dining spot. They were fortunate to travel extensively with Elder Hostel throughout the years. Earl and Sharon had many enjoyable times as they travelled to places including Mexico, Central America, throughout the United States and Europe. A few of his favorite traveling memories included a helicopter ride over Mount St. Helens and a four-seater plane ride into Glacier Bay, Alaska.



In Earl’s later years he looked forward to the visits from his family including children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that brought him great joy. Earl remained a huge basketball and football fan, watching many games on the television along with listening to the UNR radio broadcast during the basketball season. He also loved to watch his favorite programs on the television.



Earl was preceded in death by his parents Lavell and Blanche Jarrett and his brothers Carl and Don Jarrett. Earl is survived by his wife Sharon (Thompson) of 67 years, as well as his 3 children Mike (Niki) Jarrett, Alaine (Dennis) Flynn, and Julie (Kevin) Woods. He is also survived by his youngest brother Gary (Cynthia) Jarrett, Don Jarrett’s wife Virginia, as well as 6 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



Earl with his quiet and loving personality will be missed by all. Another part of what made the Valley great has left us but we will think of you when we “sit and watch the world go by”.



Please send in your stories or remembrances on Earl’s Memorial Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/EarlJarrettMemorial/ or you can email Julie at mailto:kiddinaround@sbcglobal.net.



Donations can be sent in Earl’s memory to:

Douglas County High School

1670 HWY 88 Minden, NV 89423

ATTN: Marc Walling @ Athletic Department

RE: Earl Lavell Jarrett