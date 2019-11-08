Dorothy Smart Holcomb Oct 14, 1931 ~ Oct 23, 2019

Dorothy "Dottie" Smart Holcomb died unexpectedly on October 23, 2019 in Renown Hospital in Reno, Nevada after a brief illness.

Dottie was born on October 14, 1931 to Thomas Verne Fogarty, and Dorothy Ellen Van Riper in Marysville, California. She grew up in Yuba City, California with her two older sisters, Betty and Harriet, and her younger brother Tom.

While attending college she met Ellis Smart at UC Berkeley. They were married on October 21, 1951 at her parent’s home in Yuba City. Just before their marriage Ellis had graduated from UC Berkeley and started working for the U.S. Forest Service. While stationed in Mount Shasta, on the Shasta National Forest, their son Bruce and their daughter Gail were born. The family moved to Hayfork, California to the Trinity National Forest, where their son Tim was born. The family moved to Gasquet California, to the Six Rivers National Forest, where the family enjoyed fishing and swimming the Smith River. The family moved to Placerville, California to the El Dorado National Forest; where the family enjoyed skiing, back packing, and the annual Spring break in Baja with many Forest Service friends and time at the family cabin at Buck’s Lake, California. Dottie, Ellis and Tim moved to Sonora, California to the Stanislaus National Forest. Dottie and Ellis divorced in Sonora in1981.

Living on her own in Sonora Dottie decided to start a career in real estate, where she worked for Henrietta Realty for many years. While working as a realtor she met Charles "Chuck" Holcomb, a developer from Aptos, California. Over the years Dottie and Chuck had many adventures together, traveling to many places around the world, and the highlight of the time they spent traveling was their 100 day cruise around the world in 1999. They built a home together in Sonora, had a second home in Pine Mountain, and property in Groveland, California where they raised cattle. They married October 20, 2001 in Columbia, California. Their adventures together came to an end in 2015 when Chuck died. Dottie moved to the Chateau (formally Brookdale) assisted living in Gardnerville, Nevada to be closer to her daughter Gail and her husband Richard.

Dottie had many talents and interests. She had a "green thumb" and loved to garden; she loved the outdoors and she enjoyed being creative whether it was painting, photography, or making pottery. She also loved to cook, the activity she missed the most after moving from her home in Sonora.

Dottie is survived by her son Bruce Smart and daughter-in-law Susan; her grandson Dylan, of Lake Worth, Florida; her daughter Gail Smart and son-in-law Richard Markley of Gardnerville, Nevada; her son Tim Smart of Whitefish, Montana; her brother Thomas Fogarty and sister-in-law Mary of Yuba City, California; and many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.

A memorial service is planned for next summer at the Fogarty family cabin at Buck’s Lake, California; at the cabin her parents built when she was a little girl.