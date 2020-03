Donald Walter Pollard, born on Oahu, Hawaii on August 13, 1945 has died on February 28, 2020.

He was preceeded in death by his father Donald Ralph Pollard (Gloria) and his mother Betty E. Blough.

He is survived by his children Donnie R. Pollard, Lance M. Pollard (Betty), Cyndi L. Pollard, Andrea M. Makepa (Jon) & Daniel J. Pollard.

Services will be held in Kauai, Hawaii in 1 year.