Donald "Duke" L James

Donald “Duke” L. James passed away on July 8, 2020. He was born on January 2, 1930 in Loyalton, California. He was a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and descendant of the Washoe Tribe.

He is proceeded in death by his mother Amy Washo James, father Ted James, Sr., brother Steven James, and sister Patsy James.

He leaves his living brothers and sisters Robert James, Athea Blossom, Alvin “Gus” James, Lana Hicks, and Teddy “Gubby” James Jr.

He graduated from Fernley High School. He learned his hard working ethic by working on the family ranch. On the ranch he was a “Cattle Boss”. He was tri-lingual and spoke English, Paiute, and Washoe.

After graduation he enrolled in the Navy. Duke was a Korean War Veteran who served in the Navy as a Gunner’s Mate, First Class. He was stationed on the USS Kearsarge which was the largest aircraft carrier during that time. He had natural leadership abilities. After his military service, he attended school at Haskell in Lawrence, Kansas. Then, he returned to Nevada to work in Reno at Whiteman/Helm’s Construction for over thirty years. He took pride in his work on building the Interstate 80 from Reno to Elko, NV. He retired from the Operating Engineers Local Union #3.

Family gatherings were important to Duke. He was very kind and liked picnicking at Pyramid Lake. He enjoyed listening to old country music, hunting, ranching, working with cattle, gambling (Keno), and playing cards. He was the smallest guy in the family but had the most respect.