Don Garrison

Provided Photo

Don Garrison, long time Carson Valley resident passed away peacefully at home on September 26, 2020 at the age of 82.

Don brought his family to Carson Valley in 1964. He started his career here as a Deputy Sheriff at the Douglas County Sheriffs Department in 1965. He then became a Probation Officer for Carson and Storey County in 1968 – 1969. He kept involved and back to Douglas County Sheriffs Department in 1976. He then took the position as Chief Probation Officer for Douglas and Lyon County.

He was elected Justice Court Judge from 1982-1986 which he said was his very best job. Don was committed and dedicated to giving to the community and was very respected. Back in early 1970’s he started the first youth recreation center held in the building connected to the CVIC Hall.he wanted a place where kids could go, have something fun to do and stay out of trouble. He had a Jukebox, ping pong table, pool table, slot cars and pinball machine.He had a very scary haunted house there on Halloween all the kids helped put it together.

He also started a Youth Boxing Club back in the early 1970’s. He was a member of the Lions Club for 14 years, held the position of President at one point and secretary from 1974 -1975. He was a Charter Member of the Elks Club, American Judges Association and Johnson Lane Volunteer Fire Department.

He leaves behind his daughter Donna Juchtzer (Greg), son Ed Garrison (Cheryl), son Randy Garrison, brother Bill Garrison (Jenny), grandson Jesse Juchtzer (Jenny), grandson’s Sean and Jason Garrison, great grandson Broden Juchtzer, great grandson Tony Garrison and three great grand daughters Allyson, Haylee and Carmel Garrison, stepmother Siripon, half brother Jimmy, half sisters Patty and Betty along with many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind good friend Darby Baligad along with many beloved friends.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Annett of 58 years, parents Raymond and Marge Garrison, brother Jim Garrison and sister Patricia Lemis.

Due to current pandemic restrictions in place, Don’s wishes were to have a celebration in the Spring.