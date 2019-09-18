David Carl Walters Jan 28, 1934 ~ Sep 12, 2019

Born on January 28, 1934, went to the Lord September 12, 2019.

David is preceded in death by his mother Rosa Lee, father William, brother William, daughter Denise Walters Edgcomb Dunn. He is survived by his daughter Dana Reed (Alan), sons David and Daniel Walters (Sheri), grandkids Christie Rodgers (Richard), A.G. Reed (Amanda), Taylor Reed (Cassandra), Ben Reed, Leah Walter, Nicole Dunn, Thomas Reed, Shaylynn Walters and Whitney Walters, as well as seven great-grandchildren.

David was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend. He was a general contractor specializing in development and construction of apartments. He was proud of his public service with the US Air Force National Guard, San Dimas Mountain Rescue, Nevada Department of Corrections, and especially his service as a deputy for DCSO and a River Rider for the US Board of Water Commission, Walker.

In his free time David loved woodworking in his shop often making furniture for family and friends, gardening, and he enjoyed taking his dogs Casey, Nikki, and Rio to the River.

Family and friends are invited to David’s Funeral Mass taking place on Friday, September 27th at 11:00 am at St. Gall Catholic Church located at 1343 Centerville Lane in Gardnerville.

In lieu of flowers, David’s family asks that you make a donation of either animal food or monetary value to Douglas County Animal Services. They encourage attendees of his funeral mass to bring any donations with them as his family will ensure their donation gets to the animal shelter.