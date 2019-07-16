October 18, 1933 ~ July 11, 2019

Darwin A. Barnes, 85, of Minden, NV passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019 in Carson City, NV.

Darwin was a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union Local #104 for over 60 years.

He is survived by his 3 children, Daniel (Tammy) Barnes of Minden, Brenda (John) Schostag of Reno, LeRoy (Cindy) Barnes of Carson City and 2 stepchildren, Rick Dudley of Carson City and Susie Dudley of Gardnerville. He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on July 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm in Reno at Pinocchio’s Grill, 5995 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV.

A private inurnment will be held at a later date in San Bruno, CA at the Golden Gate National cemetery.