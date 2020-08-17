Darlene Permann

Provided Photo

On June 22, 2020, Darlene Permann, loving wife, mother and tutu passed away at the young age of 61. Darlene was born on August 22, 1958 in Oceanside, CA to Jordan and Faustina (Anguay) Martin. She graduated from Arvada High School in 1976. On September 5, 1981, she married Corey Permann. They raised two daughters, Tiffany and April, and one son, Bryan.

In 1997 Darlene and Corey moved their family to Gardnerville from Vista, Ca. They loved being outdoors, enjoyed the different seasons and met some wonderful people.

Darlene had a long career in the retail industry. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, fishing, dancing and visiting with friends in San Diego. She enjoyed puzzles, loved all her animals and loved watching baseball (Padres) and football (Chargers) along with the love of sports, she was an accomplished athlete in softball. People remember her as always smiling, kind, funny and a person who would gladly share her sandwich with a coworker.

Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Jordan and Faye.

She is survived by her beloved husband Corey, daughters Tiffany (Christian) Smith, April (Ryan) Dewitt and son Bryan (Roxy) Permann. Grandchildren Kellen, Jameson and Luke. Sister Rose (Martin) Vandewouw, brother Jody (Jacqueline) Martin, brother in law Chris (Karen) Permann and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She will be missed by all that knew her and forever loved by her family and friends.

Her Celebration of Life will be held on August 23rd at CVIC Hall. Her burial ceremony will be held at San Luis Rey Mission in Oceanside CA, date is still TBD.