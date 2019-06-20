May 27, 1939 - June 10 2019On June 10, 2019, Cora Lenore Hansen completed her earthly journey. Cora was born May 27, 1939 to Grady and Myrtle Phillips, the 5th of six children. She graduated from Mendenhall High School, attended Copiah-Lincoln Junior College, and graduated from Millsaps College as the first Woman to receive a B.S. in Geology.Marriage took her to Louisiana, Georgia, Texas, and Nevada where she lived in the Carson Valley for over 40 years. It was in the Carson Valley where she raised her son Hans Hansen and was an active member and longtime president of the Carson Valley Women’s Soroptimist Club International since 1976 serving her community improving upon and building parks and working with young people in what are now China Spring Youth Camp and Rites of Passage. Cora Hansen was a Real Estate Agent/Broker with a number of local agencies through 35 years but most recently Century 21 Clark Properties in Minden Nevada until her retirement.She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Merle Spann (Charlie), sister Clara Watkins (Sidney), brother Henry Phillips and sister-in-law Mary Jo Phillips. She is survived by her son Hans (Amy), five grandsons –Steven, Johnnie, Carson, Luke and Gage (Hans) Jake (Megan), and granddaughter Ashley (Amy), and great grandson Axel Lee (Ashley), and soon to be great granddaughter Amelia (Jake/Megan), her brother George Phillips, sister-in-law Patsy Phillips and sister Flora McDonald (Mitchell). She is also survived by her life-long best friend Ella Lou Cox (Ray) originally from Mississippi and now residing in Atlanta Georgia. Cora is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and a large extended family that she loved very much.Cora was active in the Carson Valley United Methodist Church and St. Galls Catholic Church while living in Nevada. On returning to Mississippi, she attended St Mark’s UMC in Brandon where she made many new friends in her Sunday School Class whom she came to love. She also was so happy to be back at Bethany UMC with family and friends because it was her home.Cora said she knew that everything was good between her and God and she looked forward to the day she could be free to go forward and re-connect with those that went before her and transition into her Heavenly Home.