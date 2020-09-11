Colleen G. Campbell

The world lost a shining presence on September 5, 2020, when Colleen Campbell of Gardnerville, Nevada died at the age of 61 after a Courageous battle against cancer.

Born in Point Richmond, California, her family moved to Gardnerville, Nevada when she was 14 years old. She attended Douglas High School and went on to eventually find her career in Real Estate.

In Colleen’s own words——–1 began working at Coldwell Banker ltildo in 1989. My love of the Carson Valley makes being a Realtor a pleasure. It is always a thrill to help people find or build their dream home. You have to understand someone pretty well to make home selling, or buying, or building, the perfect experience and investment for them.

“Weener” as most knew her, was always available to assist her colleagues when needed and strived to be the best she could be acquiring numerous awards along the way. Her influence in the Realty Business will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

Colleen had an uncanny ability to make each and every friend feel as though they were her best friend and they were. Her love for animals was unsurpassed, as she truly was an animal whisperer. She rescued a lot of animals along the way not to mention feeding any and all kitties in her park like setting back yard.

Her generous spirit, incredible energy and that sparkling smile will forever be cherished in all of our hearts.

She is preceded in death by her father, Gordon E. Campbell, brother, Gordon R. Campbell.

She is survived by her mother Barbara Campbell of Minden, NV, Coral Campbell Ono, California, Candace Campbell Lodi, California and niece Barbara Klinger Lodi California.

Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.