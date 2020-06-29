Clara "Minta" Arminta Ozolins Ozolins

Clara “Minta” Arminta Ozolins went home to Jesus unexpectedly on June 22, 2020 at her home in Gardnerville, NV. Minta was 78 yrs young. She is survived by her daughter Lori Baggett, two granddaughters Sarah and Lily, and her son Russell Ozolins.

Minta loved the outdoors. She was an avid hiker prior to being diagnosed with M.S in 1984. Regardless of her challenges, Minta was known for being full of joy, always happy, and a woman of faith. Minta played bridge weekly, she headed the prayer chain at her church, and anyone who came in contact with her found her personality infectious. Minta was loved dearly by her friends and family. She had lived a large portion of her life in Bishop, CA. Minta moved to Gardnerville 4 yrs ago to be closer to her children and grandchildren.

She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at High Sierra Fellowship, 1701 Lucerne St, Minden, NV 89423 on July 11 th at 11:00am.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Organization.