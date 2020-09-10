Cindy Carol Smith

Provided Photo

Cindy Carol Smith passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home surrounded by family on August 27th, 2020. She was born October 29th, 1957 in Memphis, Tennessee to Minnie and John Hook.

In 1980, Carol, as everyone called her, moved across the country to South Lake Tahoe, California. Shortly after moving there, she started a bartending job at the First Draft Choice and met the love of her life, Thomas Smith. They relocated to Gardnerville, Nevada where they raised 2 children. They were married for 37 years. Carol has joined Tom in heaven 8 short months after his death to continue God’s plan.

Carol was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as “Mema”. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. She made friends everywhere she went and you never had to wonder what was on her mind. She explored her ability to make people happy and healthy with Yoga and water aerobics. When she wasn’t working out or spending time with her family, she had an uncontrollable love for animals and horses. She loved to take on a new trail on her horse, but also didn’t mind going to Faye Canyon 7 times a week on the same trail.

She will be sorely missed and is survived by her 2 children, Alise Smith and Bo Smith along with her Grandchildren Ryett Paisley, Kasyn Smith, and Kambria Smith.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 671 Mottsville Lane, Gardnerville, Nevada 89410 (Anker Ranch) on Sunday September 13th, 2020 at 10:00am.

Please join us to remember Carol with her southern roots, deep love for animals, and chocolate martinis. Lunch will be provided.