Christopher Allen Murphy

Provided Photo

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Christopher Murphy announces his passing.

Christopher was born on October 1, 1975 in Glendora, California and passed away in Reno, Nevada on July 12, 2020.

His interests included skate boarding, art, music, and being outdoors. Christopher was a very kind, gentle, and caring person. He had a great smile and laugh that warmed your heart.

Christopher is survived by his father Bob Murphy, his stepmother Janet Murphy, his sister Amy Crittenden, and his two nieces.

He is proceeded in death by his mother Cynthia Murphy.

A graveside service will be at Eastside Memorial on July 24th, 10am.