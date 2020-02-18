Cheryl Louise Sylva

Born on September 6, 1949 in Huntington Park, CA passed away on February 14, 2020 in Carson City, NV.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her mother, Betty Johnston, and father, James Flavin.

She is survived by her two daughters Diana Drinkard-Wilkinson of Carson City, NV, Christine Scheib-Payne of South Lake Tahoe, CA, and her brother Terry Swearington of Gardnerville, NV.

She loved spending time with her two daughters going to yard sales, casinos, going out to lunch or dinner, or just visiting, talking about all her stories. She also enjoyed going to the movie theatre as she said it made her feel young at heart again. She also enjoyed spending time with her best friend, Harry, just hanging out and watching Netflix.

Family and friends are invited to Cheryl¹s Memorial Service on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Fitzhenry¹s Funeral Home located at 3945 Fairview Drive in Carson City.