Charlotte Elizabeth Harding

Charlotte Elizabeth Harding (aka Nanny), born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and wife of 56 years to Frank G. Harding (deceased), left a hole in our hearts and in this world by leaving it on Monday, June 8, 2020. She was 95.

Charlotte was mother to Michele Mahoe, Bette-Jo Nickel, Sharon Price, Steve Gramberg Shaddox, and Carla Shaddox (deceased), and stepmother to Gail O’Brien, Roger Harding, and Lois Switken. She was also a beloved grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, and family member.

Charlotte was 17 at the time of the attack on Pearl Harbor. She attended St. Francis School (formerly St. Francis Convent), which trained girls to be nurse’s aides. In the confusion and fear of the attack and aftermath, she was too scared to return, fearful she would be called into overseas service. As she told it, “a commander’s wife told my Mother that I should become a telephone operator…when my Mom said that I didn’t know anything about operating a switchboard, the woman answered ‘she’ll learn.'” Charlotte went on to work as a switchboard telephone operator at Marine Corps Base Hawaii (originally Naval Air Station Kaneohe Bay), and at the (former) Alexander Young Hotel (the largest building in Hawaii when it opened in 1902).

Charlotte was beloved by so many and stitched everyone she knew together by beginning a story about someone you did not know as if you knew them well and were just waiting for the update. She had an amazing ability to remember details, including names and places, and loved to tell stories with great drama and flair, employing a vast array of facial expressions. And she loved bringing people something when she arrived, be it a cutting of a plant, a piece of clothing or jewelry, or something she cooked.

Funeral services will be held at St. Gall Catholic Church and will be a small family affair, due to current social distancing requirements.