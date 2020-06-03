Chad Gaffin

Provided Photo

Morris Chadwick “Chad” Gaffin, age 81, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in Reno, NV of acute leukemia. He had been a resident of Carson Valley Senior Living facility in Gardnerville, NV since January 2016.

Chad was born in Pleasant Hill, TN to Luke Morris and Anna Christine (Horn) as the eldest of their two sons. He graduated from White County High School in Sparta, TN in 1957, and then received a B.S. degree in Industrial Technology from Tennessee Tech University in 1962.

He served as an active-duty artillery officer in the US Army in Hanau, Germany for three years, before beginning a 30-year career in the Boy Scouts of America. He served as a scout executive in middle Tennessee and southern Mississippi, and then as a National and World Jamboree administrator at the BSA national office in Irving, TX. He eventually became the Council Executive for Northwest Texas Council in Wichita Falls, TX from 1987-93.

Chad was a beloved father, a lover of nature and all things outdoors, a tennis enthusiast, and a devout Christian.

He is survived by his three children David, Robert and Britta (Swanson), four grandchildren (Luke, Erik, Emmalyn, and Ethan) and his brother, Donald.

A memorial service is planned in the near future near his hometown of Sparta, TN; however, an exact location and date have not yet been established.

Chad will be interred at Riverside Cemetery in McMinnville, TN within the family plot.

Please visit Legacy.com for more details regarding the service and to consider a donation to the Boy Scouts of America in lieu of flowers.