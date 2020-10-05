Catherine Patricia (Patti) Evans Brunner

Provided Photo

Patti Evans Brunner, 82 passed away in her sleep Sunday, September 20, 2020 at her dear friend’s house in Carson Valley Nevada.

She was the oldest daughter of the late George and Catherine Evans of Naples, Florida. Patti was born in Chappaqua, NY, grew up in Wyomissing, PA. She was a 1956 graduate of Wyomissing High School and a graduate of Trinity College in Washington, D.C.

After college, Patti began her banking career in Philadelphia, PA, but soon moved to San Francisco in search of a more challenging and exciting life. She joined Wells Fargo bank where she broke the “glass ceiling” being appointed Vice President when this was nearly impossible for females during that era.

Here she met and married the love of her life, Geoff Brunner. Patti retired from banking to run a private security business with Geoff from Pasadena, CA.

Patti and Geoff moved to Gualala, CA where she owned and operated a pet supply and feed store. After her retirement she and Geoff moved to Gardnerville, NV. There she shifted her talents and energy to her church and hobbies.

Patti was a devout Catholic and member of St. Gall’s church. She was a great volunteer at the church, the Douglas County Republican Party, and a friend to many. Whenever there were problems to be solved, Patti was called on to use her abilities to help others. She was an avid doll collector and restorer and recently was making dolls for needy children in Jamaica. She also sponsored two children in Costa Rica through the Unbound project at the church. Patti was also a lover of her standard poodles.

Patti was pre-deceased by her husband Geoff Brunner and her sister Peggy Werner.

She is survived by her two brothers, George of Reading, PA and Steve of Edwards, CO along with many nephews, nieces and great nephews and great nieces.

Funeral services will be held at St. Gall Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville, NV at 2:00 on Saturday October 10. To stream the service visit : https://youtu.be/5OAhxln1zWE